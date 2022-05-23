Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.88 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAH stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.