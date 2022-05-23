Pictet Asset Management SA Has $4.08 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,720,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.