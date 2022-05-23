Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.