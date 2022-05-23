Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after acquiring an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 67,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.45 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

