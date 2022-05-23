Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $505,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 446,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.79 and a one year high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

