Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $2.62 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 126,140 shares of company stock worth $1,074,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.49 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.