Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $2.94 Million in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.11% of HeadHunter Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HHR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of HHR opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $68.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 146.32%. The business had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

