Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,895 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 31,976 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.96.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $63.07 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

