Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 2,837 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.39 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

