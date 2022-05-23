Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 4,021 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.