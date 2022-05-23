Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

