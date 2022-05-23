Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 269,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $155.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.33.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

