Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.92 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

