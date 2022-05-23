Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,696,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,561,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

GLPI opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

