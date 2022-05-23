Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIRC opened at $43.17 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.