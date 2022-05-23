Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,947,000 after acquiring an additional 353,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after acquiring an additional 256,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after acquiring an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

