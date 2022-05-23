Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,068 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,930. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $80.62 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

