Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 12,071 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

