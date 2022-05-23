Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,351 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

