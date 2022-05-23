Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 378,939 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378,939 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.67 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.