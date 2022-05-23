Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 431,472 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,472 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,445 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 841,447 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,968,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 632,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,527,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

