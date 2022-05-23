Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 44,457 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,457 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

