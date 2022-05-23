Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 6,240 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 212,366 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.