Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 74,760 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 74,760 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

