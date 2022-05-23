Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 7,977 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.15% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 93,537 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,950,000 after buying an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,417,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 613,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,865 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $63.59 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

