Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 892,222 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,222 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.22% of Afya worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 5,496.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,102 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Afya by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Afya by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AFYA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $11.28 on Monday. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

