Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.99. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,484,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,062,080. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 196,000 shares of company stock worth $267,808 and have sold 468,000 shares worth $690,993.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

