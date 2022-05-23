Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $9.16 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $9.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.24 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

PXD stock opened at $266.48 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.57 and its 200-day moving average is $219.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

