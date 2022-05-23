Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.