PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to post $471.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.70 million. PTC posted sales of $435.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PTC by 600.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,786,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $113.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.45. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

