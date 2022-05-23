Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.45.

DECK opened at $255.28 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

