Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sony Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

SONY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $89.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $187,135,000.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

