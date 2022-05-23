Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Raised by Analyst

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

