Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Raised by Analyst

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.
Shares of MO stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
About Altria Group (Get Rating)
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
