Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Decreased by B. Riley

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 109,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 32,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.