Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

CNX opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 267,930 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

