Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Boosted by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Company insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

