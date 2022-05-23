Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dun & Bradstreet in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dun & Bradstreet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 620,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

