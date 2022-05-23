Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.