Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Issued By KeyCorp

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

NYSE RSG opened at $129.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

