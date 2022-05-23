Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DSS, Inc. Increased by Zacks Investment Research (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DSS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.39 on Monday. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DSS by 3,868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 354,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSS by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of DSS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

