Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DSS, Inc. Increased by Zacks Investment Research (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DSS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.39 on Monday. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About DSS
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
