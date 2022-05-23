Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 106,856 Shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 173.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,856 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWND opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

