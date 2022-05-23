Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 24,583 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.38.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

