Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 45,184 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after acquiring an additional 330,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCC opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

