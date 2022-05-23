Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 70,369 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 187.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,369 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

