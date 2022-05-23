Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SI opened at $70.39 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

