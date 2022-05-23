Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.25% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 108,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, VP Michael Difranco bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The company has a market cap of $781.26 million, a PE ratio of 238.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

