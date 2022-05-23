Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,734,001 shares in the company, valued at $489,339,645.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 549,371 shares of company stock valued at $46,040,916 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

