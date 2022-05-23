Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 56,238 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

HR opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

