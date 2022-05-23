Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.37% of Global Cord Blood worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

NYSE:CO opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Global Cord Blood ( NYSE:CO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Cord Blood Profile (Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.