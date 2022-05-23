Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 222.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,929,000 after buying an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

KC opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $893.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.62.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

